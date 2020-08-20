CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.01755147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00150254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 114,500,147 coins and its circulating supply is 110,500,147 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.