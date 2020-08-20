CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.