Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $209.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

