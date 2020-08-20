Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $91.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.47.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 49,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,232. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.