Desire Market Cap Reaches $14,583.37 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $14,583.37 and $8,688.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Desire has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.03502033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.02466561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00526392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00846639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00670632 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

