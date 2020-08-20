Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 382.1% in July

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 65,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

