Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.29 ($10.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on PBB. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

PBB traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.06 ($7.12). The company had a trading volume of 522,781 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.22.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

