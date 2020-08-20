Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $40.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.36 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $50.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.57 million to $158.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.94 million, with estimates ranging from $158.66 million to $171.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.42. 149,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

