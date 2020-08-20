DigixDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,093.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $31,093.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $79.60 or 0.00670670 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, OKEx and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 162,023 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, OKEx, BigONE, AirSwap and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.