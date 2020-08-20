Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

BOOM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 331,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

