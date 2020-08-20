DogeCash Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $214,925.24 and approximately $15,230.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00477807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011590 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001254 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,189,146 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

