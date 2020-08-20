Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

