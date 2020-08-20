Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%.

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.