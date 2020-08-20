Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $4,034,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 172.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

