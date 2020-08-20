DREP Market Cap Hits $10.39 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. DREP has a market cap of $10.39 million and $716,291.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.01752214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00144890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.