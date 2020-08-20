Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,964. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.