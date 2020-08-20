Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the July 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,422. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

