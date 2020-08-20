Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 149.7% in July

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the July 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS TAKOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

