DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,891. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

