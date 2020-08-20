Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives $37.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262,612 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 72,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

