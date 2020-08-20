Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $965,573.29 and $21,004.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,850.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.03517159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.02476323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00528062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00840893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00058640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00672749 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,064,874 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

