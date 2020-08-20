Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 371,407 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 482,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,413. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

