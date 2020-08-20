Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,121. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.47. 1,209,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

