eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Reduced by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 6,417,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.