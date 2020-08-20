Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.