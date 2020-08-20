Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Electroneum has a market cap of $59.68 million and $365,689.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinBene, Liquid and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,184,087,080 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

