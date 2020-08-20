Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $55,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 1,830,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.