Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00527829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 165.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.