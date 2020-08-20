Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/4/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 90,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.63 million, a P/E ratio of 612.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

