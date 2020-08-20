Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

