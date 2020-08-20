Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce sales of $246.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.42 million and the highest is $248.84 million. Envestnet posted sales of $236.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $982.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $978.43 million to $989.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $2,170,649. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 592,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.