Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $70.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 117,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,086. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,616,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

