Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 1,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,415. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

EPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.