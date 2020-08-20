Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 1,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,415. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
