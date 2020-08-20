Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 458,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 105,136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.8% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 63,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 15,595,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,374,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

