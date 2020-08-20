F3Logic LLC Acquires 3,440 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

