F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 154.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 8,057,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

