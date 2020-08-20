Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.59. 23,213,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,568,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day moving average of $210.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

