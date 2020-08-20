FAI Wealth Management Has $232,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 603,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

