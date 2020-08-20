FAI Wealth Management Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FAI Wealth Management reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

