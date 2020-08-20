Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lessened by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 3.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 1,854,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

