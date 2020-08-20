First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 30th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $470.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.