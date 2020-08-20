First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 240,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 21,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,567. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.