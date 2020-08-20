First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.