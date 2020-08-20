Flit Token (FLT) Achieves Market Cap of $1,835.47

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $1,835.47 and $36.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00528676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00052895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.82 or 0.99171183 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

