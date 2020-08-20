FLO (FLO) Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $26,013.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043126 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.