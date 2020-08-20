FOAM Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $47,816.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.01752189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,959,017 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

