Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Cap of $6.73 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 55.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 65% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $182,583.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.99 or 0.05677379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.