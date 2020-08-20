Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 157 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $194.57. 5,362,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,396. The company has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

