Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,220 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. 26,744,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

