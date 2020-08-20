Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,700,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,256,000 after buying an additional 135,344 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 4,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 134,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,418. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

